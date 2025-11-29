'Limited Ties': Finland To Shut Down Embassy In Pakistan, Afghanistan

Helsinki: The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland has announced its decision to shut down the country's embassies in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar. The closure is set to take place in 2026.

According to an official press statement released by the Finnish government, “The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has started preparations for closing the embassies of Finland in Islamabad, Kabul and Yangon. The plan is to close the embassies during 2026.”

It added, “Decisions on closures are made by a decree of the President of the Republic. The embassies will be closed for operational and strategic reasons, which are linked to changes in the countries’ political situation and their limited commercial and economic relations with Finland.”

It further said, “The Ministry for Foreign Affairs regularly reviews how well Finland’s network of missions abroad meets current and future needs. This year, the ministry launched a strategic review of the network of missions, which takes into account Finland’s foreign and security policy interests and the needs of Team Finland’s export promotion activities. As a result of the review, the Ministry will make proposals on the closing and opening of missions. The aim is to concentrate resources on countries that are strategically important to Finland.”

The ministry stated that the long-term development of the network of missions abroad also means that some missions will be closed.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, said that the ministry will systematically develop Finland’s network of missions abroad to meet future challenges. "Our operating environment is changing rapidly. The changes to be made will help us to build a stronger and more competitive Finland and to manage Finland’s external relations in accordance with our priorities,” the minister added.

Finland had also shut down its operation in Pakistan in 2012. The country had resumed its operations in Pakistan in 2022.