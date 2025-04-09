World’s Top 5 Most Polluted Cities Named: This Indian City Ranks Second, Know Who’s at the Top

Updated April 9th 2025, 13:44 IST
New Delhi: Air pollution has gripped Asia’s major cities, with five of them topping the list of the world’s most polluted urban areas. From Delhi to Dhaka, the skies are thick with smog, pushing AQI levels into dangerous zones. Authorities are urging immediate action as millions suffer from worsening air quality. Delhi is on the second place in the list of most polluted cities.
Kathmandu's AQI Hits 262
Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, is currently the most polluted city in the world with an AQI of 262, categorised as “very unhealthy.” Thick smog has blanketed the city, prompting authorities to raise health alerts. The situation has pushed Nepal into the ranks of the most polluted countries globally.
Delhi Falls Under ‘Unhealthy’ Category
Delhi holds the second spot among the world’s most polluted cities with an AQI of 185, which falls under the “unhealthy” category. The city’s toxic smog season begins every winter, worsened by emissions from vehicles, coal-based power generation, and construction dust. With a population of 33 million, Delhi continues to battle severe pollution year after year.
Hanoi: Toxic Air Clouds Capital
Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, recorded an AQI of 172. PM2.5 levels reached 266 micrograms per cubic metre — among the highest globally. The government has announced a push for more electric vehicles to combat the crisis, which is largely driven by heavy traffic, industrial emissions, and trash burning.
Dhaka: Breathing Crisis Deepens
In Dhaka, the AQI has reached 171, falling under the “unhealthy” category. Bangladesh ’s average PM2.5 level in 2023 was 80 µg/m³ — 16 times higher than the WHO's safe limit. The city’s air pollution is a daily health threat, particularly for children and the elderly.
Published April 9th 2025, 13:12 IST