World’s Top 5 Most Polluted Cities Named: This Indian City Ranks Second, Know Who’s at the Top | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Air pollution has gripped Asia’s major cities, with five of them topping the list of the world’s most polluted urban areas. From Delhi to Dhaka, the skies are thick with smog, pushing AQI levels into dangerous zones. Authorities are urging immediate action as millions suffer from worsening air quality. Delhi is on the second place in the list of most polluted cities.

Asian Cities Choke on Toxic Air

Kathmandu's AQI Hits 262

Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, is currently the most polluted city in the world with an AQI of 262, categorised as “very unhealthy.” Thick smog has blanketed the city, prompting authorities to raise health alerts. The situation has pushed Nepal into the ranks of the most polluted countries globally.

Kathmandu Air Pollution | Image Credits: X

Delhi Falls Under ‘Unhealthy’ Category

Delhi holds the second spot among the world’s most polluted cities with an AQI of 185, which falls under the “unhealthy” category. The city’s toxic smog season begins every winter, worsened by emissions from vehicles, coal-based power generation, and construction dust. With a population of 33 million, Delhi continues to battle severe pollution year after year.

Delhi Air Pollution | Image Credits: X

Hanoi: Toxic Air Clouds Capital

Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, recorded an AQI of 172. PM2.5 levels reached 266 micrograms per cubic metre — among the highest globally. The government has announced a push for more electric vehicles to combat the crisis, which is largely driven by heavy traffic, industrial emissions, and trash burning.

Amid severe air pollution in Hanoi, Vietnam, men were seen rowing their boat on West Lake on April 1 2024. | Image: AFP

Dhaka: Breathing Crisis Deepens