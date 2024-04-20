Advertisement

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing tussle between Iran and Israel, the exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi will be in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know. Reza Pahlavi will be speaking on the current conflict between Iran and Israel and its implications on the Middle East and West Asia region. This is the Biggest World Exclusive Interview on the Iran-Israel war.

Iran attacked Israel on April 14 with multiple drones and misslies, an attack which was foiled by the alert Israeli defence forces. Iran said the drones were sent in retaliation to Israel's attack on Damascus. In retaliation, Israel launched an airstrike on Iran on April 19.

Advertisement

How does the Crown Prince of Iran view the ongoing crisis in Israel and Iran? He will be speaking on the issue in the BIG INTERVIEW on Republic.

Catch the LIVE Updates of the interview here.

Advertisement

Arnab: Why would you want the world to push the envelope?

Pahlavi: There is a basic flaw of regime policy…. The very premise of expecting behavioral change…is to explore the religious idealogy…My argument is about why a change of regime would be good in Iran would be…this regime would continue to create problems through its proxies like Hamas, the Houthies, etc. There is only one solution left. A change from the Iranial people themselves. The regime may have some allies but it has far more adversaries. Once Iran is free, it will be a completely different picture and demeanour.

Advertisement

Arnab: What do you mean by regime change in Iran?

Pahlavi: Domestic liberation movement by the Iranian people…. Our citizens are completely voiceless. That is the situation currently. Eighty-five million people in Iran need a voice…Iranian women need to have an identity, to have a connect with the world.

Advertisement

Arnab: Less conflict is required in the world right now with COVID, Ukraine and the situation in the Gaza strip. We need to keep the peace in Iran.

Pahlavi: Freedom is tantamount…. The Iranian people are not going to tolerate this anymore.

Advertisement

Arnab: Is Biden a weak leader? Is the US appeasing Khameini.

Pahlavi: Yes, I believe so. The Trump administration was strong. Between the Obama administration and Biden administration, the number of executions were half in the region…Iran's neighbourhood is frustrated with Russia and China. You have to go for the eye of the octopus, and that is Tehran. I am not calling for any foreign or military intervention.