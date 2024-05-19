Updated May 19th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Over 2 Hours Since ’Crash', No Trace Yet: Chopper of Iran's Raisi Goes Missing, Search On | LIVE

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were on board the chopper that suffered a “hard landing” in Azerbaijan province on Sunday. The official expressed concern, saying, "We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning."