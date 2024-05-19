Updated May 19th, 2024 at 22:21 IST
Over 2 Hours Since ’Crash', No Trace Yet: Chopper of Iran's Raisi Goes Missing, Search On | LIVE
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were on board the chopper that suffered a “hard landing” in Azerbaijan province on Sunday. The official expressed concern, saying, "We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning."
10: 20 IST, May 19th 2024
Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has long been seen as a protégé to Iran's supreme leader and a potential successor for his position within the country's Shiite theocracy. News of his helicopter making what state media described as a “hard landing” on Sunday immediately brought new attention to the leader, who already faces sanctions from the US and other nations over his involvement in the mass execution of prisoners in 1988.
Raisi, 63, previously ran Iran's judiciary. He ran unsuccessfully for president in 2017 against Hassan Rouhani, the relatively moderate cleric who as president reached Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
In 2021, Raisi ran again in an election that saw all of his potentially prominent opponents barred from running under Iran's vetting system. He swept nearly 62 per cent of the 28.9 million votes, the lowest turnout by percentage in the Islamic Republic’s history. Millions stayed home and others voided ballots.
Raisi was defiant when asked at a news conference after his election about the 1988 executions, which saw sham retrials of political prisoners, militants and others that would become known as “death commissions” at the end of the bloody Iran-Iraq war.
10: 16 IST, May 19th 2024
Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, stated that President Raisi and his companions were aboard multiple helicopters on the return journey, one of which was forced to make a hard landing due to adverse weather conditions in the area.
Discussing the helicopter incident in East Azerbaijan, Vahidi said, "Today, we had the inauguration (ceremony) of the Qiz Qalasi Dam with the presence of the Azerbaijani president. After that, the president, along with companions, were aboard multiple helicopters on the return journey, one of which was forced to make a hard landing due to adverse weather conditions in the area." He added that rescue teams have been dispatched to the area, but due to the foggy and challenging terrain of the region, it may take some time to reach the helicopter.
Published May 19th, 2024 at 22:21 IST