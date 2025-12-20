Washington: A nearly three-decade-old FBI complaint against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has come under the spotlight after being featured in the files released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday as part of its investigation into the Epstein sex scandal case.

The FBI complaint, which mentioned the character of the case as ‘Child Pornography’, was filed by artist Maria Farmer, one of the earliest known accusers of American financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The FBI report from 1996 detailed serious claims of intimidation, theft and suspected sexual exploitation of minors.

Epstein Sold Pics of 12 & 14-Year-Old Girls

Maria Farmer, who earlier worked for Epstein as an art consultant, alleged in the complaint that he stole pictures of her 12 and 14 years old sisters that were taken by her for her own personal art work.

The FBI report, which blurred the woman's name, read, “Complainant stated that she is a professional artist and took pictures of her sisters 12 and 14 years old for her own personal art work. Epstein stole the photos and its negatives and is believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers. EPSTEIN at the time requested ----- to take pictures of young girls at swimming pools. EPSTEIN is now threatening ----- that if she tells anyone about the photos he with burn her house down."

1996 child pornography FBI report on Epstein

‘They Can’t Call Me a Liar Now'

Maria Farmer | Image: X

Farmer, who was earlier accused of inventing the story, told The New York Times, “I’ve waited 30 years…I can’t believe it. They can’t call me a liar anymore.”

Heartbroken over the fact that the FBI did not try to stop Epstein after her complaint, she said, “They should be ashamed…They harmed all of these little girls.” Farmer's lawyer Jennifer Freeman said, "Had the government done their job, and properly investigated Maria’s report, over 1,000 victims could have been spared and 30 years of trauma avoided."

In a lawsuit, Maria Farmer had accused Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell of sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Her sister Annie Farmer had also claimed that she was 16 years old when Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused her.

Famous Personalities in Epstein Files

Several famous personalities, including US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, ex-Prince Andrew, pop star Michael Jackson, comedian Chris Tucker, professor Noam Chomsky and filmmaker Woody Allen, also featured in the documents released by the US Department of Justice. Pictures of Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon were also found in the pictures earlier released by the DOJ.