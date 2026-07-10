London Erupts In Chaos After Morocco's World Cup Exit; Riot Police Deployed, Officer Injured Amid Violent Clashes

New Delhi: Celebrations and heartbreak quickly spiralled into disorder in central London on Thursday night after Morocco crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with violent clashes breaking out between fans and police following the North African nation's 2-0 defeat to France in the quarterfinals.

Thousands of Morocco supporters gathered on Edgware Road, an area known for its large Arab and North African community, shortly after the final whistle. What began as post-match gatherings soon escalated into widespread unrest, forcing the Metropolitan Police to deploy riot officers to bring the situation under control.

Videos shared widely on social media showed hundreds of fans flooding the streets, waving Moroccan flags, setting off fireworks and flares, while others climbed atop vehicles, blocked roads and disrupted traffic.

Thick clouds of smoke engulfed parts of the area as police in riot gear formed barricades to push back crowds.

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According to reports, projectiles and other objects were hurled at police officers as tensions escalated. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that one officer was injured during the clashes and was taken for medical treatment. Authorities have not disclosed the nature or severity of the injuries.

Emergency response teams and additional police units were rushed to the scene as officers worked to disperse the crowds and restore order. Traffic in and around Edgware Road came to a standstill for several hours due to the disturbances.

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The violence erupted moments after France secured a 2-0 victory over Morocco, ending the Atlas Lions' impressive World Cup journey. Morocco, one of the tournament's surprise packages, had entered the knockout stages with high expectations but saw their campaign come to an end against the defending European powerhouse.

The chaotic scenes in London stood in stark contrast to Paris, where authorities had anticipated possible unrest ahead of the emotionally charged France-Morocco clash. French officials had deployed thousands of police officers across the capital and other major cities, fearing tensions between rival supporters.

However, despite massive celebrations after France's victory, Paris remained largely peaceful with no major incidents reported.

The disorder has once again raised concerns over crowd management during major international football tournaments, particularly in cities with large diaspora communities. Authorities are expected to review security arrangements ahead of the remaining World Cup fixtures as investigations into Thursday night's violence continue.