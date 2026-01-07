'Look at Your Own Region for Levels of Violence': EAM Jaishankar Calls Out West For 'Free Advice' on Op Sindoor

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called out Western countries for their hypocrisy regarding India's Operation Sindoor – a military strike against Pakistan in May 2025 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

During an interaction with members of the Indian community in Luxembourg, Jaishankar said that countries miles away express worry about military tensions between nations but refuse to reflect on the risks and violence in their own regions.

"So those who are willing to work with us and be helpful and positive, we have to deal with them in that way. Those who do the kind of things which Pakistan does, we have to deal with them in a different way," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister attributed the "free advice" offered by certain countries to India to their careless or self-interested thinking, often motivated by potential direct benefits to themselves.

Advertisement

"Now, to what extent does the developments in the rest of the world affect it? It's hard to say. People sitting far away will say things, sometimes with application of mind, sometimes not, sometimes with a self-interest, sometimes carelessly. That will happen. But at the end of the day, I can tell you, whatever you might say, in this day and age, countries are more, I don't want to say they become more selfish, but they will do things only if it is of direct benefit to them. They'll offer you free advice. If something happens, say, no, please don't do that. It worries us if there is tension," he said.

Jaishankar recounted how during Operation Sindoor launched by India, several countries advised India on how it should conduct itself, and India accepted it as the way of the world and moved on.

Advertisement

"Sometimes you hear people say, like it happened during Operation Sindoor. Now if you ask them, say, oh really you're worried, why don't you look at your own region? And ask yourself, what are the levels of violence there, how much risks have been taken, how much worry the rest of us have about what you are doing. But that's the nature of the world. People, what they say is not what they do. And we have to accept it in that spirit as well," he said.