Lost India, Russia To Darkest China: US President Donald Trump’s Huge Admission Of Defeat

US President Donald Trump stunned the world with his post on Truth Social, admitting for the first time that the trade deal with India might be a distant dream rather than a near possibility.

"Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!", Donald Trump posted.

The post also shared a picture of China's President Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump Accuses Xi of ‘Conspiring Against America’

Trump's post categorically hits out at China. "Deepest, Darkest" Trump used in reference to China but didn't give any more specifics.

Trump's post comes a day after he blamed Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un of plotting against the United States as the three leaders were present at a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday.

The event, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, became another flashpoint in Trump’s rhetoric against America’s rivals.

Modi-Putin Bond on Display

Meanwhile, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Modi was seen holding hands with Putin as they walked toward Xi Jinping. The three leaders smiled as they spoke, while later Modi joined Putin inside his armoured Aurus limousine.

Modi described his meeting with Putin as “excellent,” saying, “Even in the most difficult situations, India and Russia have always walked shoulder to shoulder. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Putin responded warmly, calling Modi his “dear friend” and stressing that decades of “friendly and trusting” ties were the foundation of future cooperation.

Oil, Trade, and Tariffs

India and China continue to be the biggest buyers of Russian crude oil, something that has frustrated Washington. Trump has already imposed a 50% levy on Indian goods, later adding an extra 25% penalty because of India’s oil purchases from Russia.

Trump, however, insists that his tough stance worked. In a recent radio interview, he said, “China kills us with tariffs, India kills us with tariffs, Brazil kills us with tariffs. I’ve understood tariffs better than any human being in the world."

"India was the most highly tariffed nation in the world, and you know what, they’ve offered me no tariffs in India anymore. No tariffs. If I didn’t have tariffs, they would never make that offer. So you have to have tariffs,” he further said.

This is not the first time he has claimed such a deal. He has repeatedly described US-India trade as a “one-sided disaster”, adding, “They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago.”

Legal and Political Pushback

But back home, Trump’s tariffs have faced severe criticism. A US appeals court recently ruled them “illegal,” a major setback to his trade-war narrative.