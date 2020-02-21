Daily Grand Lotto Lottery Winning Numbers For February 20 | All You Need To Know

The daily grand lottery which is organised by the Canada National Lottery gives its citizens a chance to win some extra cash. The daily grand lotto began in the year 2016 and went on to become a recognised lottery system all over Canada. The Daily Grand Lotto lottery takes places every Monday and Thursday. The winner of the Daily Grand lotto takes home a whopping amount of $1,000 every day for life. The price of one game is $3. The results of the lottery are declared on the official website of Daily Grand lotto.

How to play Daily Grand Lotto lottery?

To play the Daily Grand Lottery, one play of the game consists of 5 main numbers which are marked from 1 to 49. And the other number which is called the Grand Number is marked from 1 to 7. The player needs to choose from both the sets.

With the option of Advance play, one can also opt to play 13 weeks in a row. This gives the player a chance to participate in two draws per week. This matches up to 26 draws in advance. With Combination Play, every ticket wins something or the other. One can also win multiple prizes with this combined offer.

The Daily Grand Lotto lottery draws are held every Monday and Thursday till 10:30 pm after which they have a short break. The sales re-open for the next draw at 10:40 pm. The sales close again at 2 am. The Daily Grand lotto can only be played in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim your prize?

One will see a winning message on the Customer Display Screen or one can also hear the winning number being announced from the lottery terminal.

For the daily grand lotto tickets, the winning prize amount will be printed on the front, left-hand side of the original ticket.

Visit the lottery retailer and claim your prize money. If the retailer can pay your prize, he/she will tear the ticket through the bar code of your paid-out ticket, and return the validated ticket to you along with the Customer Receipt.

But if the retailer is unable to authorise your ticket if it is damaged, you must immediately send a mail to the Prize Centre to determine if the ticket has won a prize.

Prizes for Daily Grand lotto

5/5 + GN - $1,000 a day for life

5/5 - $25,000 a year for life

4/5 + GN - $1,000.00

4/5 - $500.00

3/5 + GN - 4$100.00

3/5 - $20.00

2/5 + GN - $10.00

1/5 + GN - $4.00

