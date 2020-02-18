Daily Grand Lotto Winning Numbers For February 17 | All You Need To Know

The country of Canada organises a national lottery to give all its citizens a chance to win a handsome amount. The Daily Grand Lotto lottery takes places every Monday and Thursday. The winner of the Daily Grand lotto takes home a whopping amount of $1,000 every day for life. The price of one play is $3. The results are declared on the official website of Daily Grand lotto.

How to play Daily Grand Lotto lottery?

One play of the Daily Grand Lotto lottery consists of 5 Main Numbers marked from 1 to 49. It has one other number which is called the Grand Number marked from 1 to 7. The player needs to choose from both the sets.

One can also opt to play 13 weeks in a row with the option of Advance Play. This gives the player a chance to participate in two draws per week. This matches up to 26 draws in advance. With Combination Play, every ticket wins something or the other. One can also win multiple prizes.

The Daily Grand Lotto lottery draws are held every Monday and Thursday till 10:30 pm after which there is a break. The sales re-open for the next draw at 10:40 pm. The sales close again at 2 am. However, the Daily Grand lotto can only be played in Ontario, Canada.

Prizes for Daily Grand lotto

5/5 + GN - $1,000 a day for life

5/5 - $25,000 a year for life

4/5 + GN - $1,000.00

4/5 - $500.00

3/5 + GN - 4$100.00

3/5 - $20.00

2/5 + GN - $10.00

1/5 + GN - $4.00

