Last Updated:

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For November 21, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every day at 9 pm SAST. Check results for November 21, 2021, here.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results

Image: Shutterstock


Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery results for Saturday, November 20, 2021, will be out at 9:15 pm SAST. Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. One can easily get their hands on the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 8:30 pm every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for November 21, 2021

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in the November 21, 2021 lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily Lotto winning numbers

November 20 Results: 04, 06, 11, 32, 35

November 19 Results: 06, 17, 22, 36, 32

November 18 Results: 10, 11, 15, 19, 30

November 17 Results: 06, 32, 21, 36, 04

November 16 Results: 05, 17, 28, 29, 31

November 15 Results: 15, 24, 27, 20, 13

November 14 Results: 06,08,10,11,16

November 13 Results: 11, 12, 15, 24, 33

November 12 Results: 14, 19, 20, 26, 36

November 11 Results: 01, 10, 12,19,21

November 10 Results: 01, 06, 22, 27, 34

What is the prize money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

READ | Manipur Lottery Results Today 21.11.2021: SINGAM PLUMEIA Evening Lottery Results Live

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

READ | Lottery Sambad Result 21.11.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear BANGASREE ICHAMATI

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get a lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 pm) every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

READ | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear JUPITER | November 21| 4 PM

Image: Pixabay

READ | Lottery Sambad Results 21.11.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear HAWK Evening
READ | UK49s Lunchtime Lottery Numbers For November 21, 2021- Check Winning Results
Tags: Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results, Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery, Winning Numbers
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND