Last Updated:

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For September 13, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto South Africa's results for September 12, 2021 is out. Check out winning numbers of the South Africa daily lotto lottery here.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
daily lotto

Shutterstock


Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get a lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. The Jackpot is estimated every day according to expected sales and 50% of the sales is allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for September 12, 2021 

SA daily lotto results today was announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily lotto results

September 11 Results: 02, 06, 15, 28, 36

September 10 Results: 01, 04, 10, 11,20

September 9 Results: 04, 06, 26, 28, 29

September 8 Results: 08, 12, 22, 27, 33

September 7 Results: 02, 04, 14, 15, 36 

September 6 Results: 01, 02, 06, 12, 14

September 5 Results: 06, 13, 22, 30, 36

September 4 Results: 07, 15, 16, 18, 20

September 3 Results: 05, 15, 23, 29, 31

September 2 Results: 06, 24, 28, 29, 35

What is the Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

READ | Bodoland Lottery Results for Today, 12.09.2021 : Bodoland Lottery Results Live

(Image: Shutterstock)

READ | Lottery Sambad Result 12.9.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results
READ | Manipur Lottery Results Today 12.9.2021: Singam Begonia Morning Lottery Results Live
READ | Manipur Lottery Results Today 12.9.2021: Singam Plumeia Evening Lottery Results Live
READ | SuperLotto Plus Lottery Winning Numbers For September 12, 2021; Winning Results
Tags: daily lotto, sa daily lotto results, daily lotto results today
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND