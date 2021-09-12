Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For September 13, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get a lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. The Jackpot is estimated every day according to expected sales and 50% of the sales is allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for September 12, 2021

SA daily lotto results today was announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily lotto results

September 11 Results: 02, 06, 15, 28, 36

September 10 Results: 01, 04, 10, 11,20

September 9 Results: 04, 06, 26, 28, 29

September 8 Results: 08, 12, 22, 27, 33

September 7 Results: 02, 04, 14, 15, 36

September 6 Results: 01, 02, 06, 12, 14

September 5 Results: 06, 13, 22, 30, 36

September 4 Results: 07, 15, 16, 18, 20

September 3 Results: 05, 15, 23, 29, 31

September 2 Results: 06, 24, 28, 29, 35

What is the Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

