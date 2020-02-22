Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 22: Check Out The Winning Numbers

SA Daily Lotto is reported to be one of the most popular and widely followed Lottery schemes in South Africa and is organised and managed by the Ithuba National Lottery. Daily Lotto takes place and is played on all 365 days, except on the day of Christmas. It is one of those lotteries that states a guaranteed giveaway of all its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

South Africa Daily Lotto draws are reportedly held every night at 09:15 pm SAST. A lottery player can buy tickets of their choice of six different numbers between 1 to 52. A Bonus Ball is also drawn which might affect players who match five numbers. The SA daily lotto lottery can be won in four different ways. The Daily Lotto game is played every evening at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST).

South Africa Daily Lotto results for February 22, 2020

SA Daily Lotto results for February 22, 2020, will be announced on the official website of the Ithuba National Lottery (https://www.nationallottery.co.za) Meanwhile, the numbers that won the SA Daily Lotto for February 21 were 10, 12, 15, 25, 29. Also, Daily Lotto Jackpot for February 21 is reportedly estimated at R450 000.

How to play SA daily lotto lottery

To play Daily Lotto, the player can select their own numbers or opt for a Quick Pick. A Quick Pick is an automated number generating machine that helps by giving a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R3 per play to participate in the SA daily lotto lottery.

The participants of the Daily Lotto lottery can enter their numbers in up to 10 consecutive draws by marking the relevant box in the Multi-Draw section of their play slip. One can also participate in the lottery online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. A total of five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG).

When do lottery ticket sales close?

If one wishes to buy the ticket from the National retailer store, the ticket window closes at 20:30 hrs on the day of the draw. Reports say that the terms and conditions for every lotto keeps varying. So one must read all the terms and conditions before signing up for the service.

