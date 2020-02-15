Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 15, 2020: Winning Numbers

South Africa Daily Lotto draws are held every night at 09:15 pm. SAST. A lottery player has to buy tickets of their choice of six different numbers between 1 to 52. However, there is a provision for people who do not wish to choose. This provision is known as Quick Pick that randomly assigns numbers and chooses them for the player.

The draw consists of six numbered balls that are drawn without replacement from a set of 52 balls from 1 to 52. A Bonus Ball is also drawn which might affect players who match five numbers.

SA Daily Lotto results for February 14, 2020

The criteria of the prizes depend upon the number of matches between the winning numbers and the chosen numbers by the player. A player should at least have 3 matching numbers out of the 6 numbers in order to be eligible for the prizes. As the number of matches increases, the prizes also increase. All the players who successfully match all the 6 drawn numbers win equal shares of the jackpot. However, the chances of doing so are 1 in 20,358,520. If the players match four or five drawn numbers, then the prize will be divided equally between everyone who has matched that many balls. If none of the players match all the six numbers, then the jackpot is added to the next Lotto draw. A single DAILY LOTTO play will cost you R3.00 vat incl.

Previous SA Daily Lotto results

The SA Daily Lotto was held on February 14, 2020. The winning numbers of Feb 14 were 04, 06, 13, 14, 29.

When do lottery ticket sales close?

If one is buying their tickets from an existing Lottery outlet, they generally close at 20:30 on the day of a draw. The results are updated at around 09:15 p.m. on the lotto’s official website. The terms and conditions for other lotto services vary. Thus, it is advised to read them when one signs up for these services.

