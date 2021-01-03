Damacai Result: Damacai 4D Results Live Today For Jan 3, 2021

Damacai is one of the four major lotteries in Malaysia. This lottery is divided into two types - Damacai 3D and Damacai 1+3D i.e. Damacai 4D. The jackpot prize for Damacai 4D is generally higher than that of Damacai 3D lottery. This lottery takes place every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Damacai 4D live lottery winning numbers and results for Jan 3, 2021

Damacai Live lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at around 6:30 p.m. MYT. Check for the final Damacai result in some time as they will be updated below. The last draw took place on Jan 2, 2021. The 1+3D Jackpot 1 prize during the lottery was RM 2,459,564.70 and the 1+3D Jackpot 2 prize was RM 100,000.00

Damacai 4D Lottery Previous Winners

Damacai live lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on Jan 2 2021. The top three winning numbers for the ABC category were 5264, 1184, 3486. The starter prize numbers were 7353, 0107, 1853, 8932, 6996, 2909, 9926, 0949, 7656 and 3667. Whereas, the consolation prize numbers were 3777, 2886, 9805, 4862, 2002, 2756, 3913, 4926, 2258 and 5340.

How to play Damacai 4D lottery

If you want to play the Damacai 4D lottery, then you have to pick your lucky or favourite four-digit number from 0000 to 9999.You have to then decide, whether you want to play in the ABC category (big) or A category (small). A big category allows you to even bag a consolation prize or a starter prize. Whereas the A category only allows you to play for the top three prizes.

After deciding your category, you have to decide how much you want to bet on each of the chosen numbers. The minimum bet amount for each chosen number is RM1. If you are unable to pick your lucky or favourite four-digit numbers, then Lucky Pick will pick them for you for a minimum bet amount of RM1. Lucky Pick numbers are randomly generated and have ‘LP’ right beside them.

Box bet is also another easy option. You have to just pick your favourite four-digit number. Box bet will generate all permutations and combinations of your number. For example, if your favourite number is 1991 then it will generate six combinations i.e. 1991, 9119, 1199, 9911, 1919, 9191. The bet amount for the 6 combinations is RM6. The bet amount depends on the amount of four-digit numbers you want to generate.

