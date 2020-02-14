EuroMillions Results For February 14, 2020 & All You Need To Know About The Lottery

Euro Millions is known to be a transnational lottery that requires about seven correct numbers to win a jackpot. The lottery was initially launched on February 7, 2004, by France's Française des Jeux, Spain's Loterías y Apuestas del Estado and the United Kingdom's Camelot.
As per reports, only UK, France and Spain participated, with the Austrian, Belgian, Irish, Luxembourgish, Portuguese and Swiss lotteries joining for the October 8, 2004 draw. It is also reportedly said that one can win a minimum jackpot of €17 million, which can also roll up to an exciting €200 million.
Also Read | UK Ticket-holder Wins £105mn EuroMillions Jackpot, But Yet To Claim Amount
The results for EuroMillions Lottery for February 14, 2020, will be announced soon. As soon as the winning numbers and complementary numbers will be announced, they will be updated on the website.
Also Read | EuroMillions £170m Lottery Winner Announced
To play the EuroMillions lottery, you must select five main numbers from 1 to 50 and two Lucky Stars between 1 and 12.
Your slip is sub-divided into several 'boards' or 'lines', enabling you to submit more than one entry at the same time.
You can select to enter the next Tuesday draw, the next Friday draw, or both for your lottery. You can also decide whether you want to play for two, three or four weeks well in advance. And also if you do not wish to purchase for multiple draws make sure you leave the box of selection blank.
The costs for each line or number you enter into a single EuroMillions draw is £2.50. The price of the ticket also increases if you play multiple boards or select more than one draw.
If you have played EuroMillions at a National Lottery retailer, then you will need your ticket to be able to claim any prizes that you might win. Make sure you keep it in a safe place.
It is you who will have to check the results if you buy your EuroMillions tickets in-store, as you will not be notified if you win. You can check the results of the lottery on the official site.
Also Read | UK Ticket-holder Wins £105mn EuroMillions Jackpot, But Yet To Claim Amount
The last draw happened on February 11, 2020. The EuroMillions winning numbers of the last draw were 43, 26, 24, 32, 46, while the complementary and the two-star numbers were.06 and 10.
Also Read | Mum Wins £1m EuroMillions Prize 10 Minutes After Discovering She Beat Cancer