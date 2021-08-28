Lotto 6/49 Canada Results For August 28, 2021; Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Lotto 6/49 is one of the most popular lotteries in Canada. This lottery is one of the three national lottery games. The lottery game takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. The last lottery took place on August 25, 2021. The draw closes at 10:30 p.m. EST. The winning numbers of Lotto 6/49 are drawn by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation on every Wednesday and Saturday, while it is executed with a Smartplay Halogen II ball machine.
The Lotto 6/49 lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at around 10:30 p.m. EST. Check here for the final results in some time. Take a look at the previous lottery winning numbers below.
The previous lottery took place on August 25, 2021. The winning numbers during the lottery were 01-04-10-14-32-39. The bonus winning number was 19. The jackpot prize for this Lotto 6/49 was $6,000,000. There were 86,119 cash prize winners during the last draw.
A GUARANTEED PRIZE DRAW allows one ticket holder to win $1 million CAD during the draw.
