Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For May 8, 2020; Winning Results

Quick links:
Lotto Max is one of the three national lottery games in Canada. This lottery is pretty popular among different age cohorts. The Lotto Max Canada lottery is conducted by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. It is held every Tuesday and Friday.
The Lotto Max Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 10 p.m. EST today. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Lotto Max Lottery is estimated to be $49 million CAD.
Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For May 5, 2020; Winning Results
The last Lotto Max lottery took place on Tuesday, May 8, 2020. The timing for this lottery was also 10 p.m. EST. The winning numbers for this lottery were 25, 28, 32, 41, 42, 44, 45. 18 was the bonus number along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was $6,500,000 million CAD. There were 73,357 cash prize winners in the last lottery that took place.
Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For May 1, 2020; Winning Results
Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For April 24, 2020; Winning Results
Also Read | Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For April 28, 2020; Winning Results