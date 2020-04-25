Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For April 24, 2020; Winning Results

Quick links:
Lotto Max is one of the three national lottery games in Canada. This lottery is pretty popular among different age cohorts. The Lotto Max Canada lottery is conducted by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. It is held every Tuesday and Friday.
The Lotto Max Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced in at 10 p.m. EST today. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Lotto Max Lottery is estimated to be $49 million CAD.
Prize breakdown
The last Lotto Max lottery took place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The timing for this lottery was also 10 p.m. EST. The winning numbers for this lottery were 9, 10, 13, 21, 40, 41 and 43 . 4 was the bonus number along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was $44 million CAD. There were 88,796 cash prize winners in the last lottery that took place.
