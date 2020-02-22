The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lotto Max Lottery Results For February 20, 2020; Check Winning Numbers

Lottery News

Canada hosts his own set of lottery games known as Lotto Max lottery. The cash prize awarded to the winner is $50,000,000.00. Read on to know the results.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
lotto max

Lotto Max is the national lottery for the country of Canada. The winner of the lottery gets a chance to win a $50,000,000.00 cash prize. The Lotto Max lottery tickets are easily available on the official website. The participant can even contact the authorised retailers’ store which can be found across the country. The Lotto Max lottery draws take place twice a week, that is on Tuesdays and Fridays. The previous draw was held on February 18, 2020.

Also Read: Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 14: Check Winning Numbers

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery VaibhavLaxmi Results 4:15 PM 21.02.2020 Friday

The result for February 21 will be declared at 10.30 pm ET. 

Lotto Max prizes

  • 7/7 - $50,000,000.00
  • 6/7 - $106,971.30
  • 6/7 - $4,862.30
  • 5/7 - $972.50
  • 5/7 - $106.10
  • 4/7 - $47.60
  • 4/7 - $20.00
  • 3/7 - $20.00

The result for the previous lottery which was held on February 18 is 03, 06, 19, 23, 33, 40, 45 + 48 Bonus.

Also Read: Maharashtra Lottery Surbhi Mangal Results 4:30 PM 20.02.2020 Thursday

Also Read: Manipur Lottery Results Today 21.02.2020: Singam Vinca Day Lottery Results Live

Procedure for the Draw of Lotto Max

Each main draw is conducted as follows: the ILC conducts a draw to determine at random 8 numbers among all numbers from 1 to 50. The first 7 numbers form the winning selection and the 8th number represents the bonus number. In the event that Maxmillions are also offered, each Maxmillions draw is conducted as follows: the ILC conducts a draw to determine at random 7 numbers among all numbers from 1 to 50 to form each winning Maxmillions selection.

How to play the Lotto Max lottery?

  • The player gets a total of three sets of numbers per $5 play.
  • Every such set includes a total of seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50.
  • The jackpot amount starts from $10 million and goes up to $70 million. 
  • The participants need to check the Lotto Max Selection play slip which given on the Quick Pick box.
  • The lottery terminal selects three sets of numbers for the player.
  • The participant can also pool in their funds with their friends to increase their chances to win. 
  • The player can also opt for a combination ticket.
  • But since one can make multiple draws, the chances of winning also simultaneously increases.
  • The player can go for the eight- and nine-number Combination Plays. 
Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
LAW MINISTRY ON UPHAAR FIRE CASE
MOTERA STADIUM INAUGURATION
PM REITERATES PEACE MESSAGE
KAMAL NATH ASKS FOR 'SABOOT'
PRASHNAT KISHOR IN AAP
RAUT LAMBASTS ON WARIS PATHAN