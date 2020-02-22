Lotto Max Lottery Results For February 20, 2020; Check Winning Numbers

Lotto Max is the national lottery for the country of Canada. The winner of the lottery gets a chance to win a $50,000,000.00 cash prize. The Lotto Max lottery tickets are easily available on the official website. The participant can even contact the authorised retailers’ store which can be found across the country. The Lotto Max lottery draws take place twice a week, that is on Tuesdays and Fridays. The previous draw was held on February 18, 2020.

The result for February 21 will be declared at 10.30 pm ET.

Lotto Max prizes

7/7 - $50,000,000.00

6/7 - $106,971.30

6/7 - $4,862.30

5/7 - $972.50

5/7 - $106.10

4/7 - $47.60

4/7 - $20.00

3/7 - $20.00

The result for the previous lottery which was held on February 18 is 03, 06, 19, 23, 33, 40, 45 + 48 Bonus.

Procedure for the Draw of Lotto Max

Each main draw is conducted as follows: the ILC conducts a draw to determine at random 8 numbers among all numbers from 1 to 50. The first 7 numbers form the winning selection and the 8th number represents the bonus number. In the event that Maxmillions are also offered, each Maxmillions draw is conducted as follows: the ILC conducts a draw to determine at random 7 numbers among all numbers from 1 to 50 to form each winning Maxmillions selection.

How to play the Lotto Max lottery?