Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For March 13, 2021

Lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.
Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for March 13, 2021
The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced today at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries previously took place on March 10, 2021.
Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery Previous Results and Winning Numbers
The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on March 10, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - . The bonus winning number was - - - - - - - . The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - and the Bonus number was - - - - - - - . The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - and the Bonus number was - - - - - .
How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?
- The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.
- The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.
- Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt.
- There are no limits to numbers of boards you ask.
- In order to play Lotto Plus 1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus 1 on your betslip. The same rule applies for Lotto Plus 2.
- If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.
- You can also choose a multi-draw option which lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.
- A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 will cost you R2.50 and a single Lotto Plus 2 will cost you the same.