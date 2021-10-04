Lotto Results Today: Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 Winning Numbers For October 04, 2021

Lotto and Lotto Plus are among the popular lotteries in South Africa. Check winning numbers for Lotto and Lotto Plus. The lottery is extremely popular in South Africa. There are three types of lotteries regulated by the National Lottery Commission namely – Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2. All of these three lotteries take place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, Lotto Plus 2 results and winning numbers for October 4, 2021

The Lotto and Lotto Plus results and winning numbers will be announced on Sunday at 8:56 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. Draws of all the three lotteries Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 previously took place on October 02, 2021.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 Lottery previous results & winning numbers

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn on October 02, 2021. The Lotto winning numbers were 02-15-27-33-43-44. The bonus winning number was 38. The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers were 11-14-20-39-43-44 and the bonus number was 38. The Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers were 10-12-17-31-38-40 and the bonus number was 19.

How to play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 game?

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 are pretty easy to play.

The first step is to select your six numbers from 1 to 52 on your lottery slip.

Once you select your numbers, make the payment and take your receipt.

There are no limits to the number of boards you ask for.

In order to play Lotto Plus1, make sure you mark Lotto Plus1 on your bet slip. The same rule applies to Lotto Plus 2.

If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you should have played Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.

You can also choose a multi-draw option that lets you play with the same number over multiple draws.

A single Lotto slip costs R5.00. A single Lotto Plus 1 will cost you R2.50 and a single Lotto Plus 2 will cost you the same.

Image: Unsplash