Mega Millions Lottery Numbers For December 3, 2021: Check Winning Results

Image: Shutterstock
Mega Millions Lottery is one of the biggest lotteries in the U.S. This lottery is conducted in several states of North America. But many state jurisdictions do not participate in this lottery. So residents from those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction. Many state jurisdictions reportedly also allow players to purchase lottery tickets online.
The Mega Million Lottery Winning numbers and results will be announced at 11 pm. ET. Check for the final results in some time. Mega Millions lottery game happens every Tuesday and Friday. The last game took place on November 30, 2021.
Mega Millions lottery as mentioned earlier was drawn Friday night i.e. November 30, 2021. The winning numbers were 7, 8, 26, 30, 39, The Mega Ball was 17. The next estimated jackpot is $94 Million and the cash option is for $66.3 Million.
The price of the Mega Millions ticket is $2.00 per play. You can also add the Megaplier to the Mega Millions lottery ticket by additionally paying $1. The Megaplier number is randomly selected just before the draw and it will range from X2, X3, X4, or X5. If a player wins a prize using the Megaplier, their prize will be multiplied. The Megaplier number is chosen from a pool of 15 balls. Five of these balls are marked with X2, six with X3, three with X4, and just one of them has X5.