Mega Millions Lottery Result For February 14, 2020; CHECK OUT HERE

Mega Millions is the national lottery of the United States of America. The Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm. The last drawing was held on February 11, 2020. The next one will be held on February 14, 2020. If a player can match all the numbers on one row of their ticket then they win the Mega Million lottery. The result of Mega Millions lottery will be announced shortly on the website.

How to play Mega Millions lottery?

One ticket for Mega Millions lottery costs $2 per play. The players can be six in numbers from two separate pools of numbers. One pool has to have five different numbers from a range of 1 to 70 which is the White balls. The other pool should have numbers from 1 to 25 which is the gold Mega Ball. One wins the prize only after matching all the six numbers in a drawing.

The jackpot amount for Mega Millions lottery starts at $40 million. After that, each time the jackpot rolls an addition of $5 million is made to the original amount. There are nine ways to win a mega prize in a Mega Millions lottery which starts from the jackpot amount to a sum of $2.

Where to check the Mega Millions numbers?

Previous Mega Millions numbers

Mega Millions prize money

5 white balls + 1 gold ball - jackpot

5 white balls - $1,000,000

4 white balls + 1 gold ball - $10,000

4 white balls - $500

3 white balls + 1 gold ball - $200

3 white balls - $10

2 white balls + 1 gold ball - $10

1 white ball + 1 gold ball - $4

1 gold ball - $2

What if one wins the jackpot?

If a player wins the jackpot amount in the Mega Millions lottery then the Mega Millions annuity is paid as one immediate payment. This is followed by 29 annual payments. Each subsequent payment is 5% extra than the previous one. This is done to ensure the winner's lifestyle does not change or inflation does cause a disadvantage.

