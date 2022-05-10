Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For May 10, 2022; Winning Numbers

The Powerball and Powerball plus lotteries are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. The National Lottery is handled by ITHUBA Holdings. This lottery, like many other lotteries, can be played by a player who is 18 years or above. The Powerball lottery has been steadily growing in popularity in South Africa due to its high payouts. These lotteries take place every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 pm.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for May 10, 2022

The Powerball and Powerball Plus Winning numbers and results for May 10, 2022, will be announced at 9:00 pm SAST. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Powerball lottery is approximately Rs 137 million. The jackpot prize for the Powerball Plus lottery is less than the Powerball lottery. The Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize is estimated to be R 9 million.

Powerball and Powerball Plus previous winning numbers

The last Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery took place on May 06. The timing for this lottery was also 9:00 pm. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery were 04, 14, 30, 34, 38 and 14. The bonus number along with these winning numbers was 23. The next jackpot prize for the lottery is estimated to be R 30 million. Whereas the winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery were 21, 34, 38, 40, and 42. The bonus number was 16. The rollover amount for this lottery was estimated to be R 50 million.

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game?