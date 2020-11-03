Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For November 3, 2020; Winning Numbers

The Powerball and Powerball plus lotteries are two of the most popular lotteries in South Africa. The National Lottery is handled by ITHUBA Holdings. This lottery, like many other lotteries, can be played by a player who is 18 years or above. The Powerball lottery has been steadily growing in popularity in South Africa due to its high payouts. These lotteries take place every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Powerball and Powerball Plus Lottery winning numbers for tuesday November 3, 2020

The Powerball and Powerball Plus Winning numbers and results will be announced at 9:00 p.m. SAST. Check for the final results in some time. The prize for this Powerball lottery is approximately R77 million. The jackpot prize for the Powerball Plus lottery is less than the Powerball lottery. The Powerball Plus lottery’s jackpot prize is estimated to be R75 million.

Also Read | Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For July 7, 2020; Winning Numbers

Powerball and Powerball Plus Previous Winning numbers

The last Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery took place on Friday , Oct 30 , 2020. The timing for this lottery was also 9:00 p.m. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery 04, 27, 36, 46, 49. 16 was the bonus number along with these winning numbers. The jackpot prize for this lottery was estimated to be R53. Whereas the winning numbers for the Powerball Plus lottery were 16, 26, 34, 41, 42. The bonus number was 10. The jackpot prize for this lottery was estimated to be R02,595,922.32 million.

Also Read | Powerball USA Lottery Winning Numbers For July 11, 2020; Winning Results

How to play the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery game?

As mentioned earlier, the Powerball and Powerball Plus lottery takes place every Tuesday and Friday.

Both these lotteries are pretty easy to play. Each board or each play will cost a player R5.

For the Powerball lottery, you pick five main numbers from a series of 1 to 45 numbers.

Then you need to pick one Powerball number from a series of 1 to 20 numbers.

The prizes depend on how many of your main numbers match the winning numbers. If your Powerball number matches the winning Powerball number, then the prizes are also higher. The top prize is won by matching all five main numbers as well as the Powerball number.

Powerball Plus is exactly the same as the Powerball lottery.

In order to play the Powerball Plus lottery, the player must an additional R2.5 with the Powerball plus board ticket. But the price for this Powerball plus lottery is mostly lower than the Powerball lottery.

Also Read | Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For July 14, 2020; Winning Numbers

Also Read | Powerball & Powerball Plus Lottery Results For June 30, 2020; Winning Numbers