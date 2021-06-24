Powerball Lottery 1244 Results For June 24, 2021 - Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is conducted in the country of Australia. The Powerball lottery in Australia is presented every Thursday and is a weekly lotto game. The Australian Powerball lottery presents an opportunity to win approximately AUD 60 million!

Powerball Australia winning numbers for tonight, June 24, 2021 – Lottery Number 1249

For the Australian Powerball results that will be announced on June 24, 2021, the jackpot prize is approximately AUD 60 million. The draw will be announced today at 8:30 pm AEST and the winning number will be updated shortly.

Australian Powerball previous results

The winning numbers for June 17, 2021, game were (in numerical order)

20

12

26

4

10

34

13

. Powerball number was 1

The winning numbers for April 10, 2021, were (in numerical order)

32

25

13

2

15

35

24

. Powerball number was 16.

The winning numbers for April 3, 2021, were (in numerical order)

17

1

19

11

12

28

14

. Powerball number was 11.

How to play Powerball lotto game?

To play the Australian Powerball lotto game, the first and important thing that a player needs to understand that there will be two barrels during the game. The first set of the barrel has numbers from 1 to 35. The second set of the barrel includes 1 to 20 number. The player needs to choose 7 numbers for the first set of barrel that is the numbers from 1 to 35. And for the second set of the barrel, they need to select 1 from 1 to 20 numbers.

Cost of the Australian Powerball ticket and Jackpot price

The winner for the Australian Powerball lottery will win a jackpot of AUD 60 million. According to the rules, each standard game costs about AUD 2.20.

Who can play the Australian Powerball lottery?

Anyone player above 16 years of age can participate in the Australian Powerball lottery by purchasing a ticket online or offline. The Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by online participants.

Interesting Facts about Australian Powerball Lottery