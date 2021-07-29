Powerball Lottery 1314 Results For July 29, 2021; Check Winning Numbers

Quick links:
Representative Image
The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.
The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results have been announced. Check below for the final results. The last lottery took place on July 21, 2021, at its usual time.
As mentioned the previous Powerball lottery was held on July 21, 2021. The winning numbers for the lottery on July 29, 2021, are:
25
32
17
16
03
11
26
Powerball number was 02
The winning numbers for July 08, 2021, were (in numerical order)
07
08
17
09
19
32
15
Powerball number was 06.
The winning numbers for July 1, 2021, were (in numerical order)
13
19
18
17
11
16
20
Powerball number was 15.
To play the Australian Powerball lotto game, the first and important thing that a player needs to understand that there will be two barrels during the game. The first set of the barrel has numbers from 1 to 35. The second set of the barrel includes 1 to 20 numbers. The player needs to choose 7 numbers for the first set of barrels that is the numbers from 1 to 35. And for the second set of the barrel, they need to select 1 from 1 to 20 numbers.
The winner of the Australian Powerball lottery will win a jackpot of AUD 60 million. According to the rules, each standard game costs about AUD 2.20.
Anyone player above 16 years of age can participate in the Australian Powerball lottery by purchasing a ticket online or offline. The Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by online participants.
(Image: Representative Image)