Powerball Lottery 1314 Results For September 16, 2021; Check Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for September 16, 2021

The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results have been announced. Check below for the final results. The last lottery took place on September 9, 2021, at its usual time.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned, the previous Powerball lottery was held on September 9, 2021. The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for September 9, 2021, were 3, 20, 8, 6, 2, 17, and 23. The Powerball number was 2. The winning numbers for the lottery on September 2, 2021, were: 17, 25, 12, 5, 4, 28, 14. Powerball number was 10. The winning numbers for August 26, 2021, were (in numerical order) 28, 25, 10, 27, 14, 11, 32. Powerball number was 06. The winning numbers for August 19, 2021, were (in numerical order) 26, 7, 09, 10, 2, 30, 8. Powerball number was 03.

How to play Powerball lotto game

To play the Australian Powerball lotto game, the first and important thing that a player needs to understand is that there will be two barrels during the game. The first set of the barrel has numbers from 1 to 35. The second set of the barrel includes numbers from 1 to 20. The player needs to choose 7 numbers for the first set of barrels, that is the numbers from 1 to 35. And for the second set of the barrel, they need to select one number from 1 to 20 numbers.

Cost of the Australian Powerball ticket and Jackpot price

The winner of the Australian Powerball lottery will win a jackpot of AUD 60 million. According to the rules, each standard game costs about AUD 2.20.

Who can play the Australian Powerball lottery?

Any player above 16 years of age can participate in the Australian Powerball lottery by purchasing a ticket online or offline. The Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by online participants.

Interesting Facts about Australian Powerball Lottery

First draw - May 23, 1996

Highest Jackpot - AUD 150 million on September 19, 2019

Odds of winning Powerball Jackpot - 1 in 134,490,400

Odds of winning any prize - 1 in 44

Game format over the years:

Prior to March 2013 - 5/45 Regular Balls, 1/45 Powerball

After March 2013 and before April 13, 2018 - 6/40 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball

April 13, 2018, onwards - 7/35 Regular Balls, 1/20 Powerball

Some differences between Australian Powerball and the American Powerball

The Australian version has 20 Powerballs while its American counterpart has 26

Lottery prizes in the USA are taxed, while Australian Powerball winners have to pay no taxes

