Powerball Lottery: Check The Results For Feb 20, 2020, & Stand A Chance To Win $8 Million

The following are specific to the Authorised Lottery named and known as Powerball which is generally conducted on Thursday nights as part of the Lotto Bloc known as the “Powerball Lotto Bloc”. The participants of the Powerball Lotto Bloc are Golden Casket Lottery Corporation Limited (Golden Casket), Lotteries Commission of South Australia and it's Master Agent Tatts Lotteries SA Pty Ltd (SA Lotteries), Lotteries Commission of Western Australia (Lotterywest), New South Wales Lotteries Corporation Pty Ltd (NSW Lotteries), Tattersall’s Sweeps Pty Ltd (Tatts), and Tatts NT Lotteries Pty Ltd (Tatts NT).

Powerball Lottery check out the results for February 20, 2020

Also Read | Mega Millions Lottery Result For Feb 14 - Check Winning Numbers

Rules to Win Powerball Plus Lottery

(a) There are two Drawing Devices - Drawing Device A and Drawing Device B;

(b) Game Panel comprises: (i) 35 ‘boxes’ numbered 1 to 35 inclusive for number selections corresponding to the numbers to be drawn from Drawing Device A; (ii) 20 ‘circles’ numbered 1 to 20 inclusive for number selection corresponding to the number to be drawn from Drawing Device B (the Powerball Number);

(c) Pick Entry requires the selection of: (i) either 5 or 6 numbers from the numbered ‘boxes’ in a Game Panel; and (ii) 1 number from the numbered ‘circles’ in the same Game Panel and upon submission Tatts NT’s lottery system combines the selected numbers (from the numbered ‘boxes’) with the remaining unselected numbers (from the numbered ‘boxes’) which will then constitute that number of Standard Entries; Example:- a Pick 6 Entry will produce twenty nine (29), seven (7) number combinations which will then constitute that number of Standard Entries for that Pick Entry.

(d) Powerball Number is the one number drawn from Drawing Device B;

(e) PowerHit or Play the Field Entry requires: (i) 7 numbers to be selected from the numbered ‘boxes’ in a Game Panel; and (ii) the “PowerHit’ or “Field” selection box in that Game Panel being marked and upon submission, Tatts NT’s lottery system will match the selected numbers from the numbered ‘boxes’ with each of the 20 numbers from the numbered ‘circles’ which will then constitute that number of Standard Entries;

(f) PowerHit Pick Entry requires the selection of: (i) either 5 or 6 numbers from the numbered ‘boxes’ in a Game Panel; and (ii) the “PowerHit” or “Field” selection box in that Game Panel being marked and upon submission, the Tatts lottery system combines the selected numbers (from the numbered ‘boxes’) with the remaining unselected numbers (from the numbered ‘boxes’) with each of the 20 numbers from the numbered ‘circles’ which will then constitute that number of Standard Entries;

(g) PowerHit System Entry requires: (i) the selection of 8 to 15 numbers from the numbered ‘boxes’ in a Game Panel; and (ii) the “PowerHit” or “Field” selection box in that Game Panel being marked and upon submission, the Tatts lottery system will calculate all possible seven number combinations from the numbers selected from the numbered ‘boxes’ and match them with each of the 20 numbers from the numbered ‘circles’ which will then constitute that number of Standard Entries;

(h) Prize Fund is an amount of not less than 55% of all Subscriptions received;

(i) Standard Entry means an Entry arising from the selection of (i) 7 numbers from the numbered ‘boxes’ in a Game Panel; and (ii) 1 number only from the numbered ‘circles’ in the same Game Panel;

(j) Supplementary Numbers – Nil/ Not Applicable;

(k) System Entry requires (i) the selection of 8 to 20 numbers from the numbered ‘boxes’ in a Game Panel; and (ii) 1 number from the numbered ‘circles’ in the same Game Panel and upon submission, Tatts NT’s lottery system will calculate all possible seven number combinations from the numbers selected from the numbered ‘boxes’ which will then constitute that number of Standard Entries; Example:- a System 9 Entry will produce thirty-six (36), seven (7) number combinations which will then constitute that number of Standard Entries for that System Entry;

(l) Winning Numbers are the first seven (7) numbers drawn from Drawing Device A;

(m) The minimum number of Standard Entries that can be purchased shall not exceed four (4);

(n) For the purposes of Rule 10.3, the number of consecutive Draws specified is 25.

Also Read | EuroMillions Results, Draw For February 14, 2020 - Check Winning Numbers

The Winning numbers will be updated shortly:

Also Read | Monday And Wednesday Lotto Results For February 17, 2020; Read Here For Details

DRAWING OF POWERBALL

In each Draw, seven balls will be drawn from a Drawing Device containing thirty-five balls numbered from 1 to 35 inclusive and one ball will be drawn from a separate Drawing Device containing twenty balls numbered 1 to 20 inclusive (“Drawing Device A” and “Drawing Device B” respectively). A Winning Number and the Powerball Number in a Draw are deemed drawn when a numbered ball rests in the display section forming part of the Drawing Device. A Draw is deemed complete when seven numbered balls (and not fewer or more than seven) are drawn from Drawing Device A and one numbered ball (and not fewer or more than one) is drawn from Drawing Device B (the Powerball Number), in accordance with this Rule.

Also Read | Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 14 - $60 Million Prize