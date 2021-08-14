Powerball USA Lottery Results For August 14, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

The Powerball lottery is an American lottery that takes place in 45 states of the country. The next draw of the lottery will be held on August 14. The current estimated jackpot prize for August 14 is at $258 Million USD. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 Million. A Powerball lottery ticket costs either $2 or $3. The lottery game is an easy one to play and does not require much effort on part of its players.

Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results for August 14, 2021

The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 p.m. EST. The last lottery took place on August 11, 2021, at its usual time. Here are the winning numbers.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

As mentioned, the previous Powerball lottery was held on August 11, 2021. The winning numbers for the lottery on August 11 were: 12 - 18 - 20 - 29 - 30 and the Power Ball was 16. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $241 Million USD.

How to play a Powerball lottery game?

The minimum Powerball lottery bet that can be placed costs $2.

In the game, every player is required to select up to five numbers from a set of 69 numbers.

Players are also required to choose one number from 26 Red Powerball.

The order of drawn numbers on the lottery tickets is irrelevant and will not matter

If a player pays an extra $1, they may activate the Power Play option, which will multiply the lower-tier winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, and 10x.

To win the Powerball lottery jackpot, one must match all the five numbers in any order, and also match the red Powerball number.

Although it has a catch to it, which can be seen in the official chart of Powerball lottery winnings.

Facts about Powerball Lottery

Powerball Lottery started in 1988 as Lotto America, its name changed on April 19, 1992

The $1.586 billion jackpot on January 13, 2016, was the largest lottery jackpot ever

Since October 7, 2015, the game has used a 5/69 (white balls) + 1/26 (Powerballs) matrix from which winning numbers are drawn.

There are 1 in 292,201,338 odds of winning a jackpot

