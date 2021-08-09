Powerball USA Lottery Results For August 9, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

Quick links:
IMAGE CREDIT: representative
The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. The next draw date is tonight, August 5, 2021. The estimated jackpot prize for August 5, is estimated to be $211 Million USD. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.
The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 p.m. EST. The last lottery took place on August 7, 2021, at its usual time. Here are the winning numbers.
As mentioned the previous Powerball lottery was held on August 07, 2021. The winning numbers for the lottery on August 07, 2021, were: 07 - 24 - 36 - 54 - 60 and the Power Ball was 23. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $199 Million USD. The next draw will be held on August 12, 2021. Now the jackpot prize for August 12, 2021, is estimated to be $175 Million USD and the estimated jackpot $241 million.