Sri Lankan DLB Lottery Results Today: Check Winning Numbers For February 26, 2020

The Development Lotteries Board (DLB) is one of the most prominent lottery boards in Sri Lanka. The DLB holds multiple lotteries every week, each with a different name, entry fee, and total jackpot amount. The DLB website also announces the winning numbers of each lottery every week. Here are the winning numbers and DLB lottery results for Ada Kotipathi, Saturday Fortune, Lagna Wasana, and Development Fortune, on February 26, 2020.

February 26, 2020, DLB winning numbers for Ada Kotipathi, Saturday Fortune, Lagna Wasana, and Development Fortune

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 26.02.2020: Bodoland Lottery Result Live

DLB Lagna Wasana

DLB's Lagna Wasana is an interesting lottery that not only requires the contestants to match the winning numbers but they also need to match their zodiac sign to that of the chosen symbol. So, if the lottery's symbol is chosen as a Scorpio, then a contestant also needs to be a Scorpio if he wants to win the jackpot. If four numbers and the zodiac sign are matched, then the player is considered the winner and gets a cash prize of ₹2,000,000. If their sign does not match the chosen symbol, but they still get all the winning numbers, then they get a cash prize of ₹500,000.

DLB Ada Kotipathi

Also Read | Afternoon Lottery Sambad Result 26.02.2020: Assam Lottery Results Today 5 pm

Ada Kotipathi's gimmick involves the first alphabet of a person's name. Each Ada Kotipathi Lottery has a lucky alphabet that is announced along with the winning numbers. If a person's first name has the same first alphabet as the lottery's lucky alphabet, then they are eligible to win the jackpot. So, if a player's name starts with a 'B', and the lucky alphabet is also 'B', then the player can win the cash prize. If all four winning numbers and the alphabet match, then a contestant is considered the winner and gets a total of ₹50,000,000. If the four numbers match but the alphabet does not, then the player will only get ₹1,000,000.

DLB Saturday Fortune

DLB's Saturday Fortune has the same gimmick as Ada Kotipathi. However, in Saturday Fortune, four numbers are chosen out of 75 balls instead of 77 (as done in Ada Kotipathi). Moreover, another bonus number is selected from the remaining set of 71 balls from the same machine. Along with the four winning numbers, the winner also has to match the lucky alphabet. The winner gets a cash prize of ₹30,000,000. Getting the four winning numbers but not matching the lucky alphabets only wins ₹1,000,000.

DLB Development Fortune

Also Read | Evening Lottery Sambad Result 26.02.2020: Assam Lottery Results Today 8 pm

DLB's Development Fortune not only has the alphabet gimmick but it also has an added 'Fate Number'. Only three winning numbers are chosen from a set of 70 balls. Then one single 'Fate Number' is chosen from a different set of 9 Balls. If one managed to Match all three winning numbers, the fate number, and the lucky alphabet, then they win a cash prize of ₹10,000,000. Matching the three numbers with the fate number but not the letter nets a total of ₹500,000. Matching the winning numbers and letter but not the fate number wins ₹100,000.

Also Read | Sports Toto 4D results: Malaysian lottery winning numbers for February 26, 2020