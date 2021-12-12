SuperLotto Plus Lottery Winning Numbers For December 12, 2021; Winning Results

The Superlotto Plus lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in California. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is played in the style of Mega Millions. This game began in 1986 as California SuperLotto; however, in 2000, its name was changed to SuperLotto Plus.

SuperLotto Plus lottery winning numbers and results for December 12, 2021

The SuperLotto Plus lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in the US at 7:57 pm EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on December 6, 2021, at its usual time.

SuperLotto Plus lottery previous winners

As mentioned earlier the last Superlotto lottery took place on December 6, 2021. The winning numbers in this lottery were 6, 7, 10, 20, 25. The Mega number was 26. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $38 million USD.

How to play the SuperLotto Plus lottery game?