Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 15: Check The Thunderball Results Here

Thunderball is the National Lottery of the UK which is colloquially known as the Thunderball lottery. The lottery is drawn four times a week, i.e. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The Thunderball jackpot prize is a whopping amount of £500,000. The Thunderball lottery results for today i.e. February 15 will be out at 07:30 pm GMT. Check out this space at 07:30 pm to know more about the lottery results today.

Previous Thunderball results and numbers

Thunderball winning numbers for 15 Feb 2020, Saturday is 18, 20, 29, 35, 39. The Thunderball is 2.

Thunderball lottery: How to Play

The first step is to choose your five main numbers from 1-39 and one main Thunderball number from 1-14. You can also decide to pick your own numbers and opt for a Lucky Dip. The participants can also use the number generator to create a random line. Then the next step is to decide how many lines you wish to enter. You can enter up to seven lines on each play slip, and buy up to 10 play slips at a single instance.

Thunderball results

One can participate in the Thunderball lottery online or at authorised National Lottery retailers up until 7:30 pm on February 15. It is highly recommended to purchase your ticket before the cutoff time for that draw, (which is 07:30 pm for Thunderball). The results will be released soon after the cutoff time. The draws can also be seen online by visiting the Thunderball results page straight after the draw.

Thunderball Lottery Prizes

Match 5 plus Thunderball - £500,000

Match 5 - £5,000

Match 4 plus Thunderball - £250

Match 4 - 100

Match 3 plus Thunderball - £20

Match 3 - £10

Match 2 plus Thunderball - £10

Match 1 plus Thunderball - £5

Match 0 plus Thunderball - £3

