'Loud Bangs, Gunshots': Viral Footage Captures Moment Guests Scrambled For Cover Amid Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner | WATCH

New Delhi: On Saturday night, a security concern prompted the immediate evacuation of US President Donald Trump and several high-ranking U.S. officials from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. While the incident sparked an urgent emergency response, early reports indicate that no one was injured.

According to the Associated Press, the scene turned chaotic as Secret Service agents and security teams flooded the venue. Hundreds of guests were forced to scramble for protection, with many ducking under tables while witnesses reported hearing guards shouting urgent commands to clear the path and remain low.

Footage of the scramble is currently viral on X, capturing the moment panicked guests reacted as the emergency situation developed.

Several attendees reported hearing what sounded like five to eight gunshots just before the ballroom was emptied.

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The hall, which was filled with journalists and dignitaries gathered for the President’s address, was cleared immediately. While National Guard members were stationed inside, guests were escorted out and barred from re-entering as heavy security cordons remained in place around the exterior.

While officials have not yet specified the exact nature of the threat, a law enforcement source noted that a shooter was involved, though details remain limited. A suspect is currently in custody.

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At the time of the scare, President Trump was at the head table with First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance; it was later confirmed that the entire group was unharmed.