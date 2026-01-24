Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, British Airways Suspend Flights To Gulf Countries Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

A wave of flight cancellations swept across the Middle East on Saturday, January 24, as the region braces for a potential military confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Major global carriers, including Lufthansa, Air France, and KLM, have suspended their operations to key hubs, citing a security situation and the risk of missile or drone activity.

Aviation Hubs Halted

The disruption has hit some of the world’s busiest transit points. Air France confirmed it has temporarily halted all services to Dubai, while Dutch carrier KLM has scrapped flights to Tel Aviv, Riyadh, and Qatar.

The Lufthansa Group has restricted its remaining flights to Israel to only daytime operations to avoid overnight flights and has extended its total avoidance of Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

The suspension is not limited to European airlines. North American carriers, including United Airlines and Air Canada, cancelled their services to Tel Aviv, while regional giants like British Airways and Emirates are reportedly reviewing their schedules.

Aviation risk monitors have warned that the proximity of commercial flight paths to potential strike zones poses an "unacceptable risk" to civil aviation.

Military Buildup and Strike Threats

The deployment follows a series of stern warnings from the White House regarding Tehran’s severe crackdown on domestic protests and reports of a renewed nuclear push.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, President Trump confirmed the naval movement, stating, "We have a big force going toward Iran... we'll see what happens."

The USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by its Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and several guided-missile destroyers, was rerouted from the Indo-Pacific and is currently in the Indian Ocean.

Military analysts suggest this buildup provides the U.S. with the "decisive" options the President has been seeking.

The sudden exodus of airlines follows a series of aggressive signals from Washington.

President Donald Trump announced that a U.S. “armada”, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is transiting toward the Persian Gulf.

The deployment is a response to Tehran's violent crackdown on domestic protests, which human rights groups estimate has claimed over 5,000 lives since late December.

President Trump stated that while he hopes military force won't be necessary, the U.S. is prepared to act if Iran resumes its nuclear enrichment or continues the execution of protesters.

"We have a massive fleet heading in that direction," Trump said. “Maybe we won't have to use it. We'll see.”

Iran Vows "All-Out War"

Senior Iranian military officials warned on Friday that any U.S. strike, however limited, would be met with an "all-out war" targeting U.S. bases and interests across the Gulf.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has signalled its readiness to retaliate, leaving the global energy and tourism sectors in a state of high alert.