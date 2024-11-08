Ex-Israeli PM Claims Israeli Nationals Attacked by Pro-Palestinians in Amsterdam, Calls for Action

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza which has has left hundreds of thousands dead, reports of attack on Israeli nationals emerged from Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Several videos are doing rounds on social media which shows a group of people being attacked by another group on busy street reportedly in Amsterdam.

Former Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, took to social media platform X to raise concerns over the alleged incidents.

At this moment Jews are being attacked in multiple locations in Amsterdam.



I call upon the Dutch authorities to act NOW.

In a video message posted on X, Bennett alleged that many Jews were being attacked at multiple locations in Amsterdam and urged the Dutch authorities to take action against the purported violence.

"At this moment Jews are being attacked in multiple locations in Amsterdam. I call upon the Dutch authorities to act NOW (sic)," he tweeted.

Further, he said he received several "videos and evidence of Israeli sports-tourists in Amsterdam being brutally attacked."

He even claimed many of them were being run-over, beaten and even driven into a river and more.

Urgent call for action!



I am receiving videos and evidence of Israeli sports-tourists in Amsterdam being brutally attacked.



What I see seems to be life-threatening: innocent people being run-over, beaten, driven into a river and more.



I call on the Dutch authorities to act…

A purported video is also doing rounds on X which shows two men being hit by a car allegedly being driven by "anti-semites."

#WATCH: Video said to be from Amsterdam shows antisemites in a car ramming into Jewish soccer fans

In a post on X, @IsraelWarRoom alleged that those who were hit were Jewish soccer fans.