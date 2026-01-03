Venezuela President Maduro, Wife Captured By US: Trump In 1st Statement After Massive Airstrikes

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured by US forces and flown out of the country following massive airstrikes on Venezuela.

In a statement on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country."

He added, "This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump's post marks a huge escalation after months of mounting pressure from Washington, as the Trump administration intensified efforts to unseat Maduro through sweeping sanctions, diplomatic isolation and repeated warnings of military intervention. The action is being viewed as a regime change operation by Trump in Venezuela.

As per reports, Maduro and his wife were captured by the Delta Force of the US Army. This comes after multiple airstrikes rocked Venezuela at around 1:50 am on Saturday (local time). At least seven blasts rocked the capital city of Caracas.

Earlier in 2025, the United States had announced a $50 million bounty for any information that could lead to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. The United States has repeatedly accused Nicolás Maduro of running a transnational drug-trafficking network, an allegation the Venezuelan leader has consistently denied.

No Confirmation On Maduro's Capture From Venezuela

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez made a statement following the airstrikes on Saturday saying the country has been subjected to criminal military aggression by the US government. However, he did not make any statement regarding Trump-'s claim that Maduro and his wife have been captured by US forces.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the location of Maduro and his wife is unknown. He added, “We demand proof of life.”