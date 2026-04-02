MAGA Should Boycott His Overpriced Concert: Donald Trump Lashes Out at Singer Bruce Springsteen, Calls Him a ‘Dried Prune’

In his latest social media meltdown, the US President lashed out at legendary rock singer Bruce Springsteen, calling him not only a boring singer but also made comments about his appearance.

Trump alleged that he has ‘suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, and has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS.” The President also called Springsteen a ‘dried up prune’ in his explosive post.

Trump did not stop there, but went on to call on his supporters to boycott his concert, which he deemed ‘overpriced’.

Taking a jibe at his political opposition, he further wrote, “Under Sleepy Joe and the Dems, our Country was DEAD, and now we have the “hottest” Country, by far, anywhere in the World.”

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Trump’s tirade was triggered by the launch of Springsteen’s tour in Minneapolis earlier this week in which the singer honours the massive protest in the city against Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The "Born to Run" singer hasn't held back his disdain for the Republican president, having previously blasted his administration as a "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous" mess and had also endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024.