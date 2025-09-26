MAGA Supporters Run Racist ‘Operation Clog The Toilet’ Campaign to Block H-1B Workers from India

New Delhi: “TOTAL JEET(A person of South Asian (especially Indian) lineage) DEATH.”

These unmoderated comments are part of thousands of racist comments posted by MAGA supporters on 4Chan and patriots.win, targeting Indian H-1B visa holders trying to return to the United States.

This wave of hate is aimed at a community that pays dearly into the backbone of the US economy. According to research by Indiaspora and BCG, the Indian American community contributes nearly 6% of all US income taxes, roughly $250- 300 billion every year. They are engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, and workers who drive innovation, create jobs, and support the country’s growth. Yet, in the face of their enormous contributions, they are being harassed and blocked by a coordinated campaign of xenophobic hatred.

The campaign, called Operation CLOG THE TOILET, uses airline booking systems to prevent Indians from securing flights, while thousands of trolls continue to post hateful messages online. This is not just trolling—it is raw racism aimed at a hardworking, essential, and highly respected immigrant community.

How It Started

A 4Chan post said:

“Indians are just waking up after the H1B news. Want to keep them in India? Clog the flight reservation system!”

The post encouraged users to block flights from India to the US, just as Trump signed a proclamation raising H-1B visa fees to $100,000. Workers abroad were told to return immediately, fearing they might be denied entry. This created panic among Indian H-1B holders.

The Ugly Method

The trolls are not buying tickets. Instead, they:

Search for flights on airline websites, triggering 15-minute holds on seats.

Repeat the process after holds expire.

Book tickets with plans to cancel later, keeping flights artificially blocked.

Share lists of popular India-US routes for maximum disruption.

Indian users on 4Chan tried deleting threads or protesting, but the hateful messages continued. One Indian posted:

“I’m an Indian immigrant to the US, I’ve never had an issue with the H1B visa. It’s great for immigrants and it’s good for the economy.”

The trolls responded with more racist attacks, showing clear xenophobia.

Social Media Chaos

The campaign also spilt onto social media. More scathing and white supremacist comments were seen on Twitter. One user wrote- “Jokes on you! Most Indians don’t even USE a toilet!”

The other user cheered for the movement- “Helluva job boys, all flights locked out from Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, the White House clarified the $100,000 fee applies only to new H-1B petitions, not existing holders. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said:

“Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter.”