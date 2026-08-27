Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Tibet, Hundreds of Miles North of Himalayan Flood

kathmandu : A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck China's Tibet region late on ​Thursday, the German Research Centre ‌for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

GFZ reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km in northern Tibet.

The epicenter was several hundred miles north of the areas in Nepal and China that experienced a catastrophic flash flood on Wednesday, resulting in hundreds of deaths and over 1,000 individuals unaccounted for.

China's earthquake monitoring center also reported a 4.7 magnitude quake in Nagqu, Tibet, on Wednesday, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

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China has initiated a Level-IV flood response in Tibet due to the threat of a barrier lake breach, Xinhua reported.

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