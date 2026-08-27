Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Tibet, Hundreds of Miles North of Himalayan Flood
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Tibet, China, at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was far from areas affected by a deadly flash flood. A 4.7 magnitude quake also occurred in Nagqu, prompting China to respond to flood threats and monitor local conditions.
- World News
- 1 min read
kathmandu : A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck China's Tibet region late on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
GFZ reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km in northern Tibet.
The epicenter was several hundred miles north of the areas in Nepal and China that experienced a catastrophic flash flood on Wednesday, resulting in hundreds of deaths and over 1,000 individuals unaccounted for.
China's earthquake monitoring center also reported a 4.7 magnitude quake in Nagqu, Tibet, on Wednesday, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.
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China has initiated a Level-IV flood response in Tibet due to the threat of a barrier lake breach, Xinhua reported.
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According to Xinhua, China’s Ministry of Water Resources instructed local officials to observe the barrier lake and rainfall, and dispatched a team of experts to Gyirong county.