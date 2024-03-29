×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Jolts Greece

However, there were no immediate reports of the damage or injuries from the quake.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image used for representation. | Image:AP
Athens: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck southern Greece off the coast of the western Peloponnese on Friday, AP reported.

However, there were no immediate reports of the damage or injuries from the quake.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the quake centred beneath the seabed near the Strofades islands, nearly 120km south-southwest of the western city of Patras was also felt in the Greek capital and the southern island of Crete.

Quakes in Greece are common as it lies in a highly seismically active region. The vast majority have caused no injuries and little to no damage.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

