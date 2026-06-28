Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Off Iwate Coast In Japan; No Tsunami Risk, Says JMA

Tokyo: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan early Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, adding that there is no risk of a tsunami from the quake.

According to the JMA, the earthquake occurred at 5:21 am (local time) at a depth of 41 kilometres. The quake registered a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5 (5-) on Japan's seismic intensity scale in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, and Fudai Village, Iwate Prefecture. Tremors ranging in intensity from 4 to 1 were felt across areas extending from Hokkaido to the Kanto-Koshin region.

The agency said the earthquake was caused by a reverse fault with a pressure axis running in the west-northwest to east-southeast direction. As of 7:00 am (local time), no additional earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or higher had been recorded following the event.

The JMA noted that the earthquake occurred in the same area as the June 25 offshore Iwate earthquake, which recorded a maximum seismic intensity of 6+.

Advertisement

Authorities warned that areas affected by the June 25 quake should remain alert for earthquakes of up to seismic intensity 6+ for about a week from the earlier event.

The agency also cautioned that regions which experienced strong shaking may face an increased risk of rockfalls and landslides, urging residents to remain vigilant for further seismic activity. It further clarified that the earthquake does not meet the criteria for issuing a warning regarding a subsequent earthquake off the coast of Hokkaido and the Sanriku region.

Advertisement

Reacting to the earthquake, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on X that there was no concern of a tsunami and was continuing its response through the crisis management office established at the Prime Minister's Office following the June 25 earthquake.

Takaichi said she had instructed officials to assess the damage, provide timely and accurate information to the public, and take all necessary response measures. "There is no concern for a tsunami," the post read.

"In this region, earthquakes have been continuing, and on the 25th, an earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper occurred. As the government, we are continuing to address the situation through the crisis management office established at the Prime Minister's Office the other day, and I have once again issued instructions for grasping the damage situation, providing timely and accurate information to the public, and other measures," she added.