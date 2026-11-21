Lima: A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the Andes in central Peru on Friday with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 7:09 p.m. local time. Its epicenter was in the Andes, 34 kilometers (21 miles) north of Junín, at a depth of 108 kilometers (67 miles).

Peru’s Geophysical Institute said no damages or casualties had been reported. And the mayor of Carhuamayo near the epicenter, Abdel Vega, also told a local television station that there were no reports of victims or material damages.

The earthquake was felt in the Peruvian capital, prompting residents to rush into the streets.

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Peru lies along the “Ring of Fire,” a 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

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