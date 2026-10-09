Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Panama's Southern Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued

Panama City: A strong ‌earthquake was felt in ​the ​Panamanian capital of ⁠Panama ​City, according ​to a Reuters witnesses. The US ​Geological ​Survey recorded the ‌earthquake ⁠at magnitude 7.6 and ​said ​struck ⁠along the southern ​coast ​of ⁠the country.

There were no immediate reports of damage in Panama, while ​television footage showed people ​evacuating buildings.

The US Tsunami Warning System showed ‌potential ⁠tsunami threats across much of Central America's Pacific coast as well as in ​Colombia and ​Ecuador.

The ⁠quake was felt in the capital of ​Panama City as well ​as ⁠in the capital of neighboring Costa Rica, according to ⁠Reuters ​witnesses.