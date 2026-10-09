Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Panama's Southern Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued
A strong magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck along Panama's southern coast on October 9, according to the US Geological Survey. Tremors were felt in the capital, Panama City, Reuters witnesses reported. Further details on the earthquake's impact and possible damage were not immediately available.
- World News
- 1 min read
Panama City: A strong earthquake was felt in the Panamanian capital of Panama City, according to a Reuters witnesses. The US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at magnitude 7.6 and said struck along the southern coast of the country.
There were no immediate reports of damage in Panama, while television footage showed people evacuating buildings.
The US Tsunami Warning System showed potential tsunami threats across much of Central America's Pacific coast as well as in Colombia and Ecuador.
The quake was felt in the capital of Panama City as well as in the capital of neighboring Costa Rica, according to Reuters witnesses.