Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Panama's Southern Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued

Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Panama's Southern Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck along Panama's southern coast on October 9, according to the US Geological Survey. Tremors were felt in the capital, Panama City, Reuters witnesses reported. Further details on the earthquake's impact and possible damage were not immediately available.

Thomson Reuters
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Magnitude 8 Earthquake Strikes Off Panama Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued
Magnitude 8 Earthquake Strikes Off Panama Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued | Image: X

Panama City: A strong ‌earthquake was felt in ​the ​Panamanian capital of ⁠Panama ​City, according ​to a Reuters witnesses. The US ​Geological ​Survey recorded the ‌earthquake ⁠at magnitude 7.6 and ​said ​struck ⁠along the southern ​coast ​of ⁠the country.

There were no immediate reports of damage in Panama, while ​television footage showed people ​evacuating buildings.

The US Tsunami Warning System showed ‌potential ⁠tsunami threats across much of Central America's Pacific coast as well as in ​Colombia and ​Ecuador.

The ⁠quake was felt in the capital of ​Panama City as well ​as ⁠in the capital of neighboring Costa Rica, according to ⁠Reuters ​witnesses.

Advertisement
Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
Published On: