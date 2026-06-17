Major Crackdown On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Canada Moves To Deport AP Dhillon House Shooting Accused

The Canadian authorities have intensified their crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, ordering the deportation of Abhijeet Kingra, who is accused of opening fire at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's residence in British Columbia, to India.

The Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) of Canada ruled that Kingra was a member of the Bishnoi gang, which authorities describe as an organised criminal syndicate allegedly involved in murder, extortion, shootings, arson, intimidation, and drug trafficking activities across Canada.

According to the IRB officials, Kingra arrived in Canada on a study permit in 2018. While living in the country, he came into contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and got associated with the criminal network.

His name later surfaced in connection with a shooting incident at AP Dhillon's residence in the Colwood area of British Columbia on September 2, 2024. Kingra and one more person allegedly opened fire on the property, with reports stating that 14 rounds were fired. During the incident, one of the accused also set fire to vehicles parked outside the residence.

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Following the attack, a video surfaced on social media in which the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Kingra and the other accused are also facing allegations in connection with another similar incident in Surrey, British Columbia.

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During the hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board, Kingra denied being a member of the Bishnoi gang. He claimed he had been offered CAD 4,000 to participate in the attack and said that he was unaware that he was working on behalf of the gang. According to Kingra, he accepted the assignment to earn extra income and support his family financially.

Describing himself as a naïve young man who had made a mistake, Kingra said he was already paying the price for it. Kingra also argued that he could face danger if deported to India.

However, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) rejected his arguments. The board officials noted that organised criminal groups often recruit lower-level members who are deliberately given limited information about senior operatives and the wider network.

The CBSA further argued that the attack on AP Dhillon's residence was not an extortion-related incident but was allegedly intended to demonstrate the Bishnoi gang's reach and influence.

Authorities noted that Kingra had already admitted to two criminal charges that specifically stated the offences were committed at the direction of the Bishnoi gang.