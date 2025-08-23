'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN': Donald Trump Appoints Sergio Gor as Next US Ambassador to India

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Sergio Gor, the White House personnel director, will be the next United States Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

“I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled!”

A Trusted Trump Ally

Gor, who co-founded Winning Team Publishing with Donald Trump Jr., has been closely associated with the Trump family’s projects. He has overseen the publication of two of Trump’s books and helped run one of the largest Super PACs supporting Trump’s campaigns.

Donald Trump's Truth Post

“Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my historic presidential campaigns, published my best-selling books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our movement,” Trump added.

Explaining why he wanted Gor to represent the US in India, Trump said: “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!”

Gor Expresses Gratitude

Responding to the announcement, Gor shared his appreciation for the appointment. “Nothing has made me prouder than to serve the American people through the GREAT work of this Administration!” he wrote on X. “It will be the honor of my life to represent the United States!”

Sergio Gor Expresses Gratitude to Donald Trump

He thanked President Trump for his “incredible trust and confidence,” describing the appointment as a milestone in his career, which has been deeply connected to the administration. Gor also highlighted what he called historic achievements of the White House under Trump in “MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” and praised the team for its efforts.

Central Role in Trump Administration

Within the Trump administration, Gor has played a significant role in vetting senior personnel across federal government departments. That responsibility also included Trump’s short-lived nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, a move that was later withdrawn in June.

Apart from politics, Gor’s close ties to the Trump family extend to co-founding Winning Team Publishing with Donald Trump Jr., the publishing house behind two of Trump’s books. Gor will continue serving in his current role as White House personnel director until he is confirmed by the Senate.

Succession and Embassy Leadership

Gor will succeed Eric Garcetti, who served as US ambassador to India from May 11, 2023, until January 20, 2025. Prior to Garcetti, Kenneth Juster held the position from November 23, 2017, to January 20, 2021.