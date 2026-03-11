No Doorstep Delivery? Blinkit Agent Assaults Customer, Breaks Nose in Bengaluru

New Delhi: A man in Bengaluru has accused a Blinkit delivery executive of assaulting him following a dispute over a late-night order, resulting in a nasal fracture.

The man, identified as Paul J. Vithayathil, stated in his complaint that the incident occurred around 2 am when he requested the delivery agent to bring the parcel to his door. When the executive refused, he went downstairs to collect the order himself.

X-ray of man suffering nasal fracture

Shortly after handing over the parcel, the delivery agent allegedly attacked him and fled the scene. Vithayathil sustained a nasal fracture in the assault.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and authorities are investigating the matter.

