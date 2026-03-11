Updated 11 March 2026 at 11:27 IST
No Doorstep Delivery? Blinkit Agent Assaults Customer, Breaks Nose in Bengaluru
A Bengaluru man, Paul J. Vithayathil, has alleged that a Blinkit delivery agent assaulted him around 2 am after a dispute over doorstep delivery, leaving him with a nasal fracture.
New Delhi: A man in Bengaluru has accused a Blinkit delivery executive of assaulting him following a dispute over a late-night order, resulting in a nasal fracture.
The man, identified as Paul J. Vithayathil, stated in his complaint that the incident occurred around 2 am when he requested the delivery agent to bring the parcel to his door. When the executive refused, he went downstairs to collect the order himself.
Shortly after handing over the parcel, the delivery agent allegedly attacked him and fled the scene. Vithayathil sustained a nasal fracture in the assault.
An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and authorities are investigating the matter.
