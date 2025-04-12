Man Charged With Trump Assassination Threat Identified as 'Mr Satan'

Washington: A 32-year-old man who posted online threats to assassinate US President Donald Trump has been identified as "Mr Satan". He has now been formally charged, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the DOJ, the accused's real name is Shawn Monper. He has been charged with making threats to assault and murder President Trump and other US officials, including immigration officers.

The FBI tracked Monper after receiving an urgent alert about a series of violent threats posted on YouTube. The user behind the threats used the name "Mr Satan", and further investigation led officials to Monper’s home in Butler Township, Pennsylvania.

Coincidentally, Butler Township is the same place where a shooting took place on July 13 during a Trump rally. In that incident, a bullet grazed Trump’s ear, narrowly missing him. One person died, and three others were injured.

Buying Guns and Ammunition After Trump's Inauguration in Jan

The DOJ also revealed that after Trump’s inauguration in January, Monper had applied for a firearms permit. He posted online, saying he had bought several guns and was stocking up on ammunition ever since Trump took office.

On February 17, he wrote a shocking message: "Nah, we just need to start killing people like Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way."

He added that MAGA (Trump supporters) are a minority in the country, and that when the time comes for action, people would be ready for revenge. He even called it “American Revolution 2.0”.

Direct Threat to Assassinate Trump

The DOJ said that on March 4, during a YouTube live stream titled “Live: Trump’s address to Congress ”, Monper declared, “I’m going to assassinate him myself.”

These statements, along with other posts and online activities, became the basis of the federal complaint filed against him.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi praised FBI identifying the individuals before anything happened to Trump's life. She said, "I want to applaud the outstanding work and courageous work of FBI and the Butler Township Police Department who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump's life and the lives of the rest of other innocent Americans."

“Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law, ” she added.

She added that the government will seek the toughest punishment possible in such cases.